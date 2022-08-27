Tampering alleged: High Court orders forensic scrutiny of OMR sheet

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) has ordered the state Madrasah Service Commission to submit the OMR sheet to the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court, after a job seeker filed a case on



alleged tampering of OMR sheet.

The High Court on Friday also ordered the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to submit a preliminary report after examining the OMR sheet by September 28.

The litigant had appeared for the teacher recruitment examination conducted by the state Madrasah Service Commission on January 17 in 2021.

The result was declared on August 11 in the same year.

The petitioner demanded to see the OMR sheet through the Right to Information (RTI) Act and reportedly claimed that the answer to a specific question was wrongly shown as the person had allegedly not given any answer to the given question.

The litigant also presented the black ink pen allegedly used to write the examination.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CFSL to examine the OMR sheet and the ink of the pen presented by the petitioner.

Justice Gangopadhyay asked the Forensic department to submit a detailed report on whether the ink matches with the one used on the sheet and pressure applied to write the answer on the OMR sheet.