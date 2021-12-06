Tamluk: Train hits car at unmanned level crossing, none hurt

kolkata: A car was hit by a train at an unmanned level crossing in Tamluk of East Midnapore on Sunday morning.



Though no one was injured, the car was damaged badly. It was dragged for a few hundred meters after the collision site.

According to sources, the incident took place around 10:30 am on Sunday at the unmanned level crossing in Kapasberia of Tamluk.

A hatchback car was crossing the railway track when its wheels got stuck. At the same time, a Haldia-Panskura local train was coming.

Seeing the train approaching, driver of the car tried to drive away but the wheels slipped. Driver and passengers got down from the car waved at the train trying to alert the loco pilot.

Though the loco pilot applied brakes, the train did not stop before the level crossing. The train hit the car and dragged it for at least 200 meters after which it came to a halt. Local people alleged that despite South Eastern Railway was requested to close the unmanned level crossing, no step was taken.

Thousands of people use the unmanned level crossing everyday to commute. Later, the car was removed from the railway track using a crane. No damage was detected in the train.