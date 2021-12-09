Tallah Bridge gets nod from Railways

kolkata: In a major relief to the state Public Works Department, the Tallah Bridge received clearance from the commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Wednesday.



While Tallah Bridge connects Kolkata to its suburbs, the Eastern Railway is involved in coordinating and expediting the work of the bridge as it is built over the Railway line.

Eastern Railway is facilitating the construction work by obtaining necessary clearances from CRS.

It is learnt that the formal application to the CRS was made 6 December. The issue was also discussed with the CRS and some additional issues or queries raised by the commissioner were replied on the same day."The sanction of the CRS for the work of the re-construction of Tallah road over bridge was received today," said an official. Meanwhile, a Jamalpur Workshop of Eastern Railway and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for manufacture and supply of four 140 Tonne capacity Breakdown cranes at Eastern Railway Headquarters, Fairlie Place in presence of Arun Arora, General Manager, Eastern Railway and R. K. Jain, Managing Director of DFCCIL on Wednesday.

The MOU was signed by S. Vijay, Chief Workshop Manager, Jamalpur, Eastern Railway and S. M. Sharma, GGM, DFCCIL. S. R. Ghosal, Additional General Manager and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Eastern Railway and other principal officers of Eastern Railway and DFCCIL were present on the occasion. The cost of each crane is Rs 25 crore and thus the total agreement value is Rs 100 crore