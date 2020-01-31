Talla Bridge shuts down, demolition work to begin today

Kolkata: The demolition of Talla Bridge is all set to begin from February 1. The whole process of dismantling the 57-year-old structure, undertaken by state Public Works Department, is expected to be completed within two and a half months.



"Traffic movement on Talla Bridge will stop completely from midnight of January 31. The buses will ply according to the new route issued by the Kolkata Police," said Pradip Narayan Bose of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association.

A control room has been set up at Traffic Police Training School in Belgachia to monitor movement of public vehicles.

North-bound buses and minibuses coming along C R Avenue will move along Jatindra Mohan Avenue – Girish Avenue – K V V Avenue – Chitpore Lock Gate Flyover – B T Road. Meanwhile, buses and minibuses coming along Bidhan Sarani/A P C Road will be diverted from Shyambazar 5 point crossing to avail Bhupen Bose Avenue – Right turn at Bhupen Bose Avenue/J M Avenue Crossing – Girish Avenue - K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover – B T Road. Buses and minibuses moving towards east via Belgachia Road, however, will avail their existing route.

Small vehicles coming along C R Avenue can avail J M Avenue – Girish Avenue – K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover/Cossipore Road, while those coming along Bidhan Sarani/ A P C Road may avail Bhupen Bose Avenue from Shyambazar 5 point crossing for Girish Avenue - K V V Avenue – Lock Gate Flyover/Cossipore Road.

On the other hand, south-bound buses and minibuses coming along B T Road will be diverted from Chiriamore crossing via Dum Dum Road – right turn at Seven Tanks – Northern Avenue – left turn at Northern Avenue/Raja Manindra Road crossing – Raja Manindra Road – Milk Colony - Belgachia Road – R G Kar Road – Shyambazar 5 Point crossing, while those coming along Dum Dum Road from Nagerbazar/Dum Dum Station side, will be diverted from Seven Tanks crossing to avail Northern Avenue and then take left turn to Shyambazar 5 point crossing.

Small vehicles coming along B T Road can take right turn from Chiriamore crossing to avail Khagen Chatterjee Road – Cossipore Road – K V V Avenue – Girish Avenue – J M Avenue/Bhupen Bose Avenue for C R Avenue or Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing respectively.