'Talk to Mayor' prog now on Fridays from today

KOLKATA: The 'Talk to Mayor' programme where the citizens of Kolkata can directly inform about their problems to the city Mayor will have a revised timing.



From tomorrow October 14, the interactive programme will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm every Friday till further announcement.

The programme was started by Mayor Firhad Hakim in July 2019 and was initially held on Wednesdays (3 pm to 4 pm), then it was held on Saturdays (1 pm to 2 pm).

The people in the city can directly call the toll-free numbers 1800-345-1213 and 1800-572-1213 and inform the Mayor about civic problems.

Senior officials, including those at the Director General (DG) level of all departments, are present during the programme so that the Mayor can directly provide feedback to the caller about issues raised by him/her and at the same time pass over necessary instructions to address the issue at an earliest.