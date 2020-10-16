Talk to KMC gets new number

Kolkata: The Talk to KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) programme will have a new number 18005721213 from Saturday.



A post sharing the new number was notified in the Facebook page of KMC on Thursday. The existing number 1800-345-1213 will also be operational during the weekly programme which is held from 3 pm to 4 pm every

Saturday.

For the last few months there were some technical issues and calls made from numbers of one or two telecom service providers at the existing number was getting disconnected or facing issues of call drop.

Firhad Hakim, the Chairman of the Board of Administrators (BOA) of KMC during the programme has time and again expressed his displeasure about this issue.

"The programme is purely citizen centric in which people can directly call the Chairman of BOA and narrate their problems. The introduction of the new number will surely solve this issue of accessibility that we have been facing," said Sandipan Saha, who is in charge of IT section of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.