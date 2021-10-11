Tales of pandemic & social issues turn themes for pandals in city

KOLKATA: A number of Durga Pujas in north and east Kolkata have churned out innovative themes and used special décor offering stiff competition to their counterparts in the south. Many Puja organisers, however, chose to revisit the bygone era and bring back memories of the past century.



Manicktala Chaltabagan Durga Puja has highlighted the issues of child labour and the fate of street children through their theme 'Icchepuron' (Fulfilling Desire). The organiser sends across a message to return the bliss of childhood to the underprivileged children. The pandal has been decked with bicycle tyres, street lights, tea kettle, earthen tea cup, plates and spoons, among other things.

"There are a number of children, who are forced to work even at a tender age. There are plenty who work as rag or bottle pickers. The message is that these children deserve to be involved in play, fun and frolic," Soumya Laha, the theme maker of the club said.

The club is supporting about 77 such children by offering them educational kits, clothes, and food on all the days of the Puja.

Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin Durgotsab near Hatibagan reminds devotees of the magic that a paintbrush can create. The pandal offers a tribute to the artists, who are struggling to eke out a living after the advent of digital art. It has re-created a version of Mehboob Studio, with some iconic movie posters of blockbusters like Deewar and Sholay.

Hatibagan Nabin Pally is paying a tribute to those who have been victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have themed our pandal on 'Tarpan' and have decorated our pandal with various articles associated with the ritual," Amitava Pal, an organiser of the club said.

The club has lost 56 people in the neighbourhood to COVID-19, among whom 10 to 12 persons were directly associated with the Puja committee.

Telengabagan has also tried to remind people of the disastrous effects of Covid second wave, instilling hope for the future at the same time.

The pandal is structured like an oxygen plant. The idols do not carry any weapon to spread a message of peace.

Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha has dedicated its pandal to local grocery shops that helped people through multiple lockdowns, when the chain stores and shopping malls were shut.

Besides being a replica of a 'mudir dokan', the Puja pandal has been decorated with jars from local shops.

Bondhudal Sporting Club at Jadav Chandra Ghosh Lane, with their pandal theme—Tradition and revisiting the bygone era of the past 100 years—has created an ambience of the last century with artifacts that are about 100-year-old from the past century.