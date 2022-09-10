Tala Bridge to open before Puja; initially only light vehicles to ply

kolkata: The newly constructed Tala Bridge will be thrown open for vehicular movement before the Durga Puja but only light vehicles will be allowed initially considering the safety and security aspect.



Sources in the Public Works Department (PWD) which is executing the construction of the bridge said that after some days of vehicular movement, a load test will be conducted and then all types of vehicles will be allowed.

"IIT and the Railways will submit a report regarding the fitness of the new bridge on September 15, on the basis of which we will seek the time of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for its inauguration," a senior official of PWD department said.