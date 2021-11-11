Tala Bridge: PWD to submit final drawing for Rly clearance by Dec 7

kolkata: A high-level meeting for expediting the work for construction of Tala Bridge was held between the Railways and the state Public Works Department (PWD) in presence of officials from the contractor agency on Thursday.



It has been decided in the meeting that the PWD will be submitting the final drawings duly vetted by IIT Chennai in between November 29 and December 7 for in principle approval of the spans with tracks underneath which requires CRS (Commission of Railway Safety) sanction. The Railways will be issuing clearance in five working days.

"The Railways and the state government will work in a time bound manner for facilitating the construction work of Tala Bridge," a senior Eastern Railway official said.

The Eastern Railways has already approved the detailed design and structural drawings of foundation, substructure and super structure of all the five spans of the bridge within the Railway's jurisdiction long back. The clearance for fabrication has also been given.

The in-principle approval of launching scheme of Bow string girders for spans having no track underneath and thus not requiring CRS sanction has been granted on October 11. The formal drawings duly vetted by IIT Chennai has been received on November 5 and will be approved by November 15. "The meeting has been fruitful and construction work related to every single pillar, girder , span etc was discussed in length to eliminate any grey area related to construction of the bridge," an official said.

The Railway has already started shifting of the railway quarters that fell on the alignment of the ramp to link the new bridge with Cossipore Road soon after receiving Rs 11 crore from the state government. Around 38 houses need to be dismantled and three have already been razed.