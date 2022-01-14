Tala Bridge project: Girders launching work in full swing

KOLKATA: The launching of girders on the main piers above railway tracks, which is one of the most important phase of work in construction of Tala railway overbridge in North Kolkata, is going on in full swing despite challenges posed by the pandemic.



"Traffic blockage been allowed by Railways for launching of girders over the piers and erection works for this important bridge," a senior official of Public Works Department said.

The work on the main piers commenced in full swing from December 10 under the close monitoring of Chief Engineers of PWD.

A senior official of the Eastern Railways claimed that clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) was obtained within two days time after the state government made a formal application for CRS sanction. "It has never happened in the history of Railways when CRS sanction was given in two days time," the official said.

A 240-metre section of the 750 m new bridge will stand over the Tala tracks in the Eastern Railway zone.

The approval of the CRS is needed for the crucial girder-launching across the railway tracks because the latter is the autonomous body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation that must clear any new railway project across India.

The Railways has already shifted the railway quarters that fell on the alignment of the ramp to link the new bridge with Cossipore Road soon after receiving Rs 11 crore from the state government. Around 38 houses have been dismantled.

The work for Tala bridge started on August 2022. The Rs 350 crore bridge is being constructed by Larsen & Toubro with the project being entirely funded by the state PWD.

The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge which was a crucial link between Kolkata and the northern fringes had began in February 2020 after RITES.

Most importantly Bridge and Construction expert V.K Raina had recommended that the condition of the bridge was beyond repair and should be pulled down.