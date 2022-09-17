Tala Bridge likely to be inaugurated on Sep 29

kolkata: The newly-constructed Tala Bridge is likely to be inaugurated on September 29, barely a few days before Durga Puja. Firhad Hakim, state Urban development and Municipal Affairs minister, said the report from IIT Kharagpur regarding the bridge's fitness had not arrived yet. According to sources, the report is likely to be submitted to the concerned authority between September 27 and 28, following which the bridge will be inaugurated.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the newly-built bridge. The experts engaged by the state government had decided to pull down the bridge— the main connecting link between north Kolkata and northern suburbs—after examining its health. The state government had engaged experts to examine the health of all the bridges, following the collapse of Majerhat Bridge on September 4, 2018. The estimated cost of the newly-constructed Tala Bridge will be around Rs 468 crore. It will be a major relief to the revellers during Durga Puja, who would be visiting north Kolkata from northern suburbs.

After the bridge was pulled down, traffic had been diverted. It took a long time to reach BT Road from Shyambazar Five Point Crossing. It has been decided that initially only two and four wheelers will be allowed to ply on the bridge. Later, buses and heavy duty vehicles will be allowed. The Tala Bridge was inaugurated in 1962 by the then Chief Minister Dr BC Roy. Over the years, its health started deteriorating because of the plying of heavy vehicles. Experts suggested that it had become beyond repair. They claimed that had it not been pulled, a major accident could have occurred any day. Thus, a new bridge was constructed.