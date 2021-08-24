Take stringent action against fake dentists: Dental Council urges CID

Kolkata: West Bengal Dental Council (WBDC) has urged the CID to take stringent steps against the fake dentists in the state.



According to WBDC many fake dentists have been in practice throughout the state illegally risking the patients.

WBDC president, Dr Raju Biswas personally met CID DIG (Operation) Meeraj Khalid in this connection. After becoming the president of WBDC, Dr Biswas has started an initiative aiming to eliminate the age old practice of quackery and malpractices by the non registered fake practitioners. A notice has been issued to all the dental surgeons registered under WBDC to report to info@wbdc.org. in along with sufficient evidences if they come across any fake dentists.

Within a short span of time, almost 1000 complaints have been submitted against the quacks. It was alleged that the website of WBDC had been hacked. When it came to the notice of Dr Biswas and other officials of the WBDC, the matter was taken up with the CID.

"Approximately around 8000 registered dental practitioners are there in our state. Only those having degrees like BDS or MDS are allowed to practice. We hope that such corrupt practices would be eliminated and action would be taken against the fake dentists. This kind of malpractice has become a cancer to our society as it degrades the standard of health care provision to the common people," Dr Biswas said.