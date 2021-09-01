Take strict steps against illegal sand mining, state directs DMs

Kolkata: Authorities of all the districts have been directed to check illegal sand mining and to take stringent measures against people involved in it.



At the same time RTOs have also been directed to take necessary steps to avoid plying of overloaded vehicles and to send daily reports to Nabanna on the total number of cases in which overloading norms were flouted.

Sources said that all district magistrates have received messages from Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in this regard.

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave direction to take stringent measures against anyone, irrespective of political colour, if found involved in illegal mining of sand and coal.

On Tuesday, directions were given to the District Magistrates to immediately stop the activities at illegal sand mines. Sources said that steps were being taken after receiving complaints from both north and south Bengal.

Besides checking illegal sand mining, RTOs also have to take stringent measures against overloading of trucks. Surveillance also has to be maintained on plying of overloaded trucks of sand and coal.

It needs mention that the state government has recently introduced a strict sand mining policy to check illegal mining of sand from river beds and the Mineral Development and Trading Corporation have been authorised to undertake and carry out the process of auctions related to sand mines instead of district authorities.

The state government is also introducing an e-challan system for payment of royalty against the sand mines taken on lease. A directive was also issued on July 30 stating that all ongoing auctions for sand mines at any stage of processing (except where mining has started) may be suspended immediately. No new auction or lease deed registration is to be done. Clear directions have been given stating that no sand mining activity shall continue in the rainy season and illegal transportation has to be checked for which district level task forces need to be activated.