Take steps to provide face shield for docs and non-Covid patients: CM

Kolkata: Stressing on the aspect of protection for doctors who are fighting in the frontline to treat people suffering from COVID-19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated about the steps to be taken to avail special face shields for both doctors and patients to avoid spread of the disease.



In the same breath, she has also directed the top brass of all the state-run health facilities including the major ones in Kolkata to ensure that

non-Covid patients should not get infected when he or she comes to hospital to get treatment.

"It would be shameful if one comes to hospital for treatment and gets infected to COVID-19 in the hospital. At the same time priority should be given if a patient comes to hospital with any critical health issues.

The reason being several cases were found in which many COVID-19 patients died due to other critical health issues," she said.

The Chief Minister added "The Health department has been directed to prepare a list containing details of the patients who died due to non-Covid health issues.

While discussing the safety of doctors, the Chief Minister spoke about the special face shield so that they do not get infected while treating the patients.

There was also discussion about portable air-conditioning (AC) arrangement at the non-Ac wards where doctors need to work for long hours wearing PPE kits.

A discussion about availing a specialised PPE kit has also taken place.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with top brass of all state-run hospitals including Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

She said: "We started COVID-19 treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital considering that it will boost people's confidence as it is the best state-run health care facility in the state."

When asked by the Chief Minister if there is any dearth in supply of protective gears for doctors and health workers, Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital Manjushree Ray said: "There is no deficiency in supply of the same."

Banerjee also directed the Director of Health Service and Director of Health Education to visit hospitals.