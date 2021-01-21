Take steps to develop circuit tourism in Purulia, directs CM

Purulia: Inaugurating a series of projects for Jangalmahal districts and Murshidabad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the officials to take necessary steps to develop circuit tourism in Purulia.



"There is plenty of scope to develop circuit tourism in Purulia with full of natural resources and its beauty. It would also help in creating job opportunities for the local youth," Banerjee said, directing the concerned officials to take up the matter with Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Sen.

She also directed the investors that are interested to develop the place as a tourism hub.

"Nowadays, shooting of many films is also taking place. Many industries are also coming up. There is a need to set up more hotels in the district," Banerjee said, besides laying stress on home tourism that has already taken place in other tourist destinations in the state.

Banerjee also announced that the football tournament, Jangalmahal Mahal Cup, will also be held and best performers will be offered jobs. As many as 1,112 youths will get employment. The Chief Minister attended a programme at Belguma Police Line in Purulia Town on Wednesday from where she virtually inaugurated at least 40 different projects and laid foundation stones of three projects of West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram and Murshidabad.

It includes 33 major projects of Jhargram district, where a four-storeyed night shelter for family members of patients admitted to Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, a bridge on Gauria canal, an administrative building of the state PWD at Gopiballavpur and circuit house of the district have been constructed. The state Education minister Partha Chatterjee was present at Jhargram, where he also attended the Jangalmahal Festival.

"This year too, the Jangalmahal Festival is taking place and we are holding a total of 621 festivals," Banerjee said adding that her government ensured massive development of Jangalmahal in the past 10 years.

The foundation stone of a fire brigade at Sabang has also been laid.