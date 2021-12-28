Take steps to avert 'bad propaganda' during Ganga Sagar Mela: Mamata

Kolkata: A day ahead of visiting Sagar Island to take stock of the preparation for Gangasagar Mela, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the administration to ensure necessary measures to avert spreading of "bad propaganda" and divisive politics when lakhs of people from all over the country will visit to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on the day of Makarsankranti.



At the same time major steps have been taken in terms of Covid pandemic. There would be a 600-bed Covid hospital along with 13 RT-PCR test centres each at two locations. Banerjee stressed on increasing the number of RT-PCR testing centres. Moreover, with better dredging of Muriganga, vessels can operate for transit of pilgrims for 20 to 22 hours everyday.

Besides water ambulance, there would be two air-ambulance as well. A trauma care centre has been kept ready at Diamond Harbour Hospital.

While heading a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, Banerjee also directed to give stress on the use of Hindi language to create awareness among people about the safety and Covid measures that have to be followed while visiting the fair that would continue during Makarsankranti from January 8 to 16. Maximum turn over for the holy dip would be on January 14 and 15. She also asked the district administration to put up hoardings of state-run schemes.

"It has to be looked into that no one can spread bad propaganda and take up any act to create divide that may lead to untoward incident," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She would be visiting Sagar Island on Tuesday and take the administrative review meeting on Wednesday. She would be offering puja at the Kapil Muni temple at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Recollecting Subrata Mukherjee, who used to look after the preparation of the fair, Banerjee delegated different tasks among ministers including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Pulak Roy and Manish Gupta. The state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra to be at Haldia from where many people reaches to Gangasagar.

The Chief Minister has directed senior IPS officer Gyanwant Singh also to take care of the Gangasagar Mela. Everyone will be on duty from January 12.

At least 1050 CCTV cameras, 20 drones and an integrated control room would be set up. There would be a mobile phone app for fair related information and also urged people to ensure a plastic free eco-friendly fair. Banerjee has also announced that there would be 5 lakh insurance for people visiting the fair. Around 2250 state run buses, 250 private buses and 100 launches would be engaged to ensure smooth journey of pilgrims.

The railways would also run additional 70 trains. State requested to ensure better frequency. "May I Help You" camps would also be set up at every police station area through which pilgrims will pass. She has also directed to deploy SDRF and NDRF.