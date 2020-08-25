Take measures to avert damage of agri-land due to inundation: Mamata

Kolkata: Stating that there is heavy inundation of water in agricultural land at different parts of the state with incessant rainfall, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed all concerned departments to work in proper coordination to ensure that the water recedes at the earliest to check damage in crops.



Banerjee on Tuesday held a virtual review meeting with five districts – Bankura, Purulia, Burbhum, East and West Burdwan. However, district magistrates, superintendents of police and ministers from all the districts attended the meeting.

"With incessant heavy rainfall, there was a report of heavy inundation of water in agricultural land at different places. This comes when the state has already been fighting the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan. Sowing of seeds has already been carried out by farmers. Crops will damage if the water is allowed to stay for a long time in the agricultural land," Banerjee said directed officers of departments including Irrigation and Waterways, Panchayat and Rural Development,

Agriculture and Water Resources Investigation and Development to work together so that the crops can be saved by throwing out the water out of agricultural land by setting up pumps. She also suggested taking up the convergence policy of 100 days work in carrying out the work.

Appreciating the work of Galsi MLA Alok Majhi, she said that he went to a spot where agricultural land has got inundated and supported the farmer in clearing the water. "Local MLAs should take such steps. Zilla Parishad and local BDOs also have to play a crucial role in this connection," Banerjee added.

Banerjee on Tuesday announced that already 12 lakh out of the set target of 20 lakh farmers have received Kisan Credit Card. In the same breath she directed the officials to take steps so that the remaining 8 lakh get the same from banks at the earliest. "Mutation of agricultural land also needs to be completed for which farmers do not have to make any payment," she said besides stressing on the support extended to farmers to carry out alternate farming as well. Officials of the state Power department have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply for better irrigation facilities for farmers. She also directed not to release fingerlings in 3.5 lakh ponds dug under Jal Dharo Jal Bharo scheme during monsoon as it will be utter wastage of money.

Banerjee also asked Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to take up the matter of landslides with the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL). She also directed the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department to carry out cleaning of its canals.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim has raised the issue of unplanned building construction that is leading to congestion of canals. In this connection, Banerjee has stated that building materials dumped on roads lead to congestion of drains as avoiding accumulation of water is essential to check dengue.

She also directed to take up a policy so that awareness in connection with Covid and dengue can be carried out together.