'Take all possible steps for smooth conduct of board exams'

Kolkata: Chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting to take stock of the preparations of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination which will be held next month adhering to Covid protocols.



Dwivedi asked the top brass of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education to take all possible measures for smooth conduct of the two board examinations.

Over 11 lakh students are slated to appear for the Madhyamik while over 7 lakh will appear for higher secondary scheduled to commence from March 7 and April 2 respectively.

The sitting arrangements will be held following Covid protocols. There has been a proposal for installing CCTVs at the sensitive venues. Videography may also be done at selected venues. The district administration as a preventive measure may switch off internet at places close to the examination venue during examination hours. Shops having photocopy facilities situated close to examination venues will remain closed and there will be usual ban on loudspeakers before and during the examination.