Take action: TMC to EC over video of BJP leader distributing cash

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought immediate intervention of the Election Commission (EC) in connection with the shocking video showing BJP candidate from Ranaghat Dakshin and his associates distributing cash during door to door



campaign.

Uploading a video, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra tweeted: "If true, shocking video of @BJP

candidate for AC 90 Ranaghat Dakshin — Mukutmani Adhikary and team distributing money door to door."

Further stating that it is "Ghar Ghar Modi's true meaning!", she further stated in her tweet that "@ECISVEEP, @CEOWestBengal please investigate and take immediate action."

The purported video that was questioned and was uploaded in the tweet, shows that an associate of the candidate is distributing money to a woman and also gives further assurances in the presence of the candidate itself.