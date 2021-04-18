Take action against people tapping Mamata's phone, it's violation of law: TMC to EC

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of intruding the privacy of Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by eavesdropping and tapping her telephone conversations, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) senior leaders on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding an inquiry into the tapping of a conversation of Banerjee and her party colleague Partha Pratim Roy which the saffron party had disclosed on Friday.



It also demanded stern action against those involved in the matter.

Addressing the media veteran party leader Purnendu Basu said by releasing the conversation BJP had intruded the privacy of the Chief Minister. "It is a dangerous trend and an attempt to create confusion among the voters during the ongoing election illegally."He said those who had illegally recorded the conservation had flouted provisions of the Indian Constitution, The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, The Information Technology Act 2000 and The Indian Penal Code, 1860. Earlier, Yashwant Sinha, the national vice-president of Trinamool Congress held the BJP and the Centre responsible for the sharp rise in Covid cases across the country.

Demolishing BJP's claim that Mamata Banerjee had suggested that three phases of election should be clubbed into one as she was apprehensive of her defeat, Sinha said: "It is just the other way round. If she knew that she was losing then she should have asked to make the election process more lengthy. She had made the suggestion in view of the sharp rise in the number of Covid cases. BJP understands only election and is not concerned about the lives of the people," he said, calling the BJP as "super spreader of the virus."

He maintained that "BJP had declared the lockdown in 2020 without any planning.

In Madhya Pradesh, it waited till the buying of Congress MLAs were completed and then declared the lockdown."

Purnendu Basu said despite requests from Mamata Banerjee, the Centre did not release the vaccine which she had proposed to give free to the people.

He said the BJP had praised Narendra Modi for his role in controlling Covid and thereby setting an example before the world. "He is responsible for the disaster and BJP should pull him up."