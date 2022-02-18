Tajpur port: Office bearers of Adani Ports meet senior officials of state govt

Kolkata: Senior officials of Adani Ports held a meeting with senior bureaucrats at Nabanna on the proposed Tajpur port in East Midnapore.



According to sources, Adani Ports has been one of the bidders for the deep sea port whose Request For Proposal (RFP) expired on February 15. CEO of Adani Port Subrat Tripathy was present in the meeting.

The proposed Tajpur port project is expected to draw a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore. As per the bid rules, at least two bids are considered as minimum for validity of the process. The state government is yet to decide on whether it would go for a second call for Tajpur port or not.

JSW Infrastructure is another contenders evincing its interest to develop Bengal's first greenfield port at Tajpur.

The bidder who is selected would be given 125 acres of seafront to develop the port and another 1000 acres situated 4 km away for port-linked industrial development. Adani Ports has already made an entry in the maritime sector in the state by taking control of a berth at the Haldia Dock Complex. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust) that runs the Haldia Dock Complex officially handed over the letter of award to Adani Ports on February 11 for mechanisation and upgradation of Berth No. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex at an estimated investment of Rs 298.25 crore.