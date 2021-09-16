Tajpur Port: 1200 acre identified to initiate development

Kolkata: Taking a step ahead towards setting up of the deep sea port at Tajpur, the state government has identified 1200 acres of land at Dadanpatrabar in East Midnapore to initiate its development at the earliest.



The land has been identified following a survey conducted by the state government.

The announcement of identifying the land in the Press conference of Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi after the meeting of the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday.

The 1200 acres land, which has been identified for utilising for the purpose of developing Tajpur deep sea port, used to be a salt godown at one point of time. A tender would also be floated for development of the project soon.

The state government has set up a maritime board for developing the port. The technical feasibility for setting up the port has already been completed.

It needs a mention that the Centre did not take up the project of developing the port despite initial assurances even after the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to give 74 per cent stake to the Centre in the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur in exchange of the construction of an iron bridge across Muriganga to connect Sagar Island with the mainland.

As a result, the Bengal government has taken up the project to set up the port considering that it would bring a sea change in the economy in the region.