Tagore's play 'Dakghar' comes alive at a city Puja

Kolkata: Rabindranath Tagore's play 'Dakghar' has come alive through the theme of the Durga Puja at Behala Nutan Dal with the present state of mind of common man amidst COVID pandemic imagined to be the similar to the state of mind of the play's main character Amal.



"In Dakghar, Amal is a young boy with an incurable disease who is trapped inside the house by the local pandit-doctor's orders being affected by an incurable disease. The construction of a new post office nearby prompts the imaginative Amal to fantasize about receiving a letter from the King or being his postman. People particularly the younger ones are also confined in their homes amidst the Covid pandemic and are longing for the days when they will have fun and frolic with their friends and restoration of normal activities. Our theme is a clear picture of the reality of human life during this pandemic period, " said Sandipan Banerjee, convenor of Behala Nutan Dal.

The pandal has been designed as a room where Amal is cooped up with many windows to give the impression of Amal spending his days chattering with passersby and villagers while daydreaming about those encounters later by sitting at the window. The post boxes and letter boxes and other postal articles have been used in the pandal décor for the post office imagery.

"Amal dies at the end of the play and so our thought process is worshipping Amal alongside Durga to save us from the pandemic. The Durga idol has been conceptualised on the basis of the character Sudha in the story who brings flowers for Amal," added Ghosh.

Biswanath Dey has churned out the theme and the Tagore song 'Samukhe Santi Parbar ' has been selected as the theme music of Nutan Dal this year. The song has been sung by Sanjukta Das.