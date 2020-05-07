Tagore birth anniversary to be a low-key affair during lockdown in Bengal
Kolkata: Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.
"Rabindra Jayanti will be observed by the state government at 4 PM on May 8 at Cathedral Road in the southern part of the city. The honourable chief minister will remain present at the programme," he said on Wednesday.
"There will be no big celebrations like other years as no gatherings will be allowed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The chief minister will only garland the statue of Tagore.
There will be no stage and no singing programme," he said.
Only accredited representatives of the media may cover the programme, the official added.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Vizag gas leak: 11 dead, 1000 affected; case filed against...7 May 2020 7:55 PM GMT
103, including 26 staff, test +ve in Arthur Road jail7 May 2020 7:53 PM GMT
Sample testing in Bengal goes up to 32,7527 May 2020 7:49 PM GMT
Nearly 500 paramilitary personnel test +ve for COVID-19; 82% ...7 May 2020 7:44 PM GMT
Thankful to doctors and nurses who served us, say Jamaat...7 May 2020 7:43 PM GMT