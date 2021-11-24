Taal Kutir: New Town to get state-of-art convention centre

kolkata: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the opening of Taal Kutir Convention Centre on Tuesday, in the heart of the scenic Eco Park in New Town, Kolkata.



The convention centre, which is opening on December 1, is poised to become the ideal hub for conferences and social events for the Eastern region.

The other half of the project will be a hotel with 80 rooms just adjacent to the convention centre and if everything goes as per plan it will be ready by the end of next year.

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, said, "We are delighted to open a state-of-the-art convention centre for the people of Kolkata. Our growing partnership with IHCL will give a strong impetus to the development of tourism in the East."

Taal Kutir Convention Centre is strategically located in close proximity to the airport. It is situated amidst stunning green meadows, lush gardens, and lakes at Eco Park, and has panoramic views of a 112-acre water body. The contemporary design draws inspiration from the architecture and culture of Bengal.

The expansive banqueting and conferencing facilities spread across 4645.152 sq. metres offer six venues ranging from 278.709 sq.meters to over 1161.288 sq.metres. This includes beautiful indoor and outdoor venues with open-to-sky terraces.Ambuja Neotia group in partnership with IHCL is also coming up with two properties at Gangtok and Patna which are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023. The Swissotel at New Town which is presently under renovation will open up in the first quarter of 2022 as Taj City Centre.Vijay Shrikent, GM Taj Bengal and Area Director of IHCL,West Bengal said that Taal Kutir Convention Centre is suited for world-class events, luxurious weddings, sophisticated conferences and glamorous celebrations.

"It will offer IHCL's signature hospitality, unparalleled service and culinary expertise honed for over a century," he added.