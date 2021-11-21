T20: Night restriction eased for 2 hrs today

Kolkata: State government has decided to relax night restrictions relating to the movements of people and vehicles for two hours from 11 pm on Sunday so that spectators and others associated with the cricket match at the Eden Gardens do not face any difficulties.



An order was issued from Nabanna in this regard. State government had already imposed restrictions on the movement of people between 11 pm and 5 am under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to check the spread of Covid infections.

"In view of the 3rd T20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens on November 21, restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles shall be relaxed for 2 hours from 11 pm on November 21 to 1 am on November 22 for spectators, players, match officials, organisers," reads the order.

After a gap of two years the city is all set to host the third and final T20I of the bilateral series in which India will play New Zealand. The Cricket Association of Bengal had earlier urged the government for a relaxation on the restrictions for some time during night.

Kolkata police have made elaborate arrangements for the match. Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Soumen Mitra visited Eden Gardens on Friday afternoon to take stock of security arrangements. Movements of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted or diverted from the roads around Eden Gardens.

Eastern Railways will run special services on Sunday for the third T-20 match between India and New Zealand.