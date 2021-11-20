T20: CAB asked to pay about Rs 7L as amusement fees

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has served a demand of Rs 705000 for payment towards amusement fees upon Cricket Association of Bengal in connection with the T 20 cricket match between India and New Zealand scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens on Sunday. 47000 tickets have been sold for the match and KMC has charged a fees of Rs 15 per ticket as amusement fees. The tickets are priced between Rs 650 to Rs 2000 per ticket. The seating capacity stands at 67000. "There has been instances when CAB have not paid amusement tax. So we have sent a demand this time," a senior official of KMC said.

