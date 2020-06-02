System to avert flood-like situation soon

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department is setting up Real Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS) to avert flood like situation in Bengal.



At present an expert needs to physically visit the rivers in flood prone areas to gauze the level of water mainly ahead of the monsoon. The person sends information to the control room, based on which planning to protect people in a flood prone area is done. "It is time consuming but with introduction of the new system, the real-time information will be available with us and it will help in better planning in checking flood like situation," said an official. He added that ninety "measuring stations" are coming up at strategic locations across the state and information on water level of a river would automatically reach the control room from these stations through telemetry's satellite link with setting up of the RTDAS. It will also give a clear indication on the level of water that can be stored in a dam round the year. It will also get connected to flood forecast system.

The RTDAS project is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 14 to Rs 18 crore while the Flood Forecast System will be developed at an approximate cost of Rs 10 crore. The work to set up the RTDAS will start in the next two months and people will start getting its benefit from the monsoon next year.

Once it is in place, another mechanism of Supervising Control on Data Acquisition that will ensure automated operation of gates of major dams and barrages. "It will be done based on complex mathematical modelling. The process of engaging consultant for the same has been started," said the officer adding that it is expected that flood like situation in the state would be a matter of the past once the entire mechanism is in place.