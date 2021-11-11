System launched for re-recommendation of transfers for school staff

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has opened up a window for re-recommendation for those teachers and non-teaching staff, who had applied for transfer under the Utshashree portal but could not join their respective schools where they were recommended due to some reasons.



Till date the teachers and non-teaching staff who had applied for transfer and were issued appointment letters but could not join that particular school due to some reason were completely in the dark about the method of re-recommendation."Now, a system under Utshashree portal has been integrated where only these category of teachers and non-teaching staff who have not yet managed to join, may apply again. A notice in this regard has been uploaded to the website of the WBCSSC," Subha Shankar Sarkar, Chairman WBCSSC said. The online application process for such re-recommendation has started from November 8 and will continue till November 15.

The state Education department had launched the 'Utshashree' portal with effect from July 31 for transfer of teachers working in government sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Transfer can be sought due to sickness of self or family members, long distance, physical disability or some other specified grounds. The portal, https://banglarshiksha.gov.in/utsashree/, had started accepting applications from August 2. An applicant has to be confirmed in service and can apply for transfer only after completing five years of satisfactory service in a particular school and particular post.