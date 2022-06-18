Synergy & business facilitation conclave held in Bolpur

Kolkata: The state government is expecting investments worth Rs 1,739 crore in the next 2-3 years with an employment potential of about 14,000 people in Birbhum and Murshidabad districts. The development follows after a synergy and business facilitation conclave organised by the state MSME department was held in Bolpur involving both Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.



As per estimates, Birbhum will have an investment of Rs 576 crore while Murshidabad will have Rs 1,163 crore.

"Proposal for setting up a fish meal unit and another for raw materials of sanitary napkins, both in Birbhum was elaborately discussed and the entrepreneurs were assured of providing necessary facilitation support for implementation of the projects," a senior official said.

In the synergy, proposals have been received from four private entities for setting up industrial parks under SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park) scheme and in-principle approval has been accorded to one proposal. Besides, 11 parcels of land have been identified for offering to private entities for setting up an industrial park under SAIP. A proposal has also been received for setting up 30 new age shuttle less powerlooms in Murshidabad under the Powerloom Incentive Scheme.

Proposal was also received for setting up of three Common Facility Centres (CFC) – one for Tikarbeta Brass & Bell Metal and another for Santiniketan Leather Goods cluster. One CFC is also being set up for Khagra Brass & Bell Metal cluster in Murshidabad.

A special initiative for the development of Tassar silk at Tantipara under Rajnagar block to provide benefit to 250 weavers has also been undertaken.

More than 700 entrepreneurs from different areas of Birbhum and Murshidabad participated. Around 1,385 statutory clearances and approvals related to land, pollution, fire, power, building plan, etc were issued. Bank loan worth Rs 740 crore was sanctioned to MSMEs during April-May 2022.

The event was presided by Chandranath Sinha, state minister for MSME & Textiles Department and was inaugurated by Asit Mal, MP, Bolpur. Senior officials of the MSME department and representatives from districts and panchayats attended the programme.