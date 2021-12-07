Synergies in dists ahead of Global Business Summit to be held from Dec 11 onwards

Kolkata: Synergies in districts ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is going to be held from December 11 onwards.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the synergies would be held for every district based with focus on the type of industries and commerce in respective districts.

Synergies with industrialists and entrepreneurs from districts are going to be held at 11 centres and it will commence with North 24-Parganas on December 11 followed by one in Howrah on December 14.

While holding the administrative review meeting in Howrah only the Chief Minister had invited industrialists and entrepreneurs to attend the synergy and to discuss the issues related to industry and commerce so that her government can accordingly take necessary help to address the same at the earliest.

Senior officers of the state government would be attending the synergies.

According to a senior officer of the state government, as many as 11 synergies would be held. In that case synergies of some comparatively smaller districts would be held together at one venue.

"The synergies are going to immensely help the entrepreneurs involved in the MSME sector," the

officer said.

The Bengal Global Business Summit is going to be held on April 21 and 22. The summit could not be held last year due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the business summit.

The summit came more crucial when the chairman and founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani held a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on December 2 and discussed "different investment scenarios" considering that Bengal has "tremendous potential" to attract more investment.

He had later tweeted: "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022".