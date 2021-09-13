Swyamsiddha stall inaugurated to display SHG products

Kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister inaugurated Swyamsiddha outlet, a project under the Urban Livelihood Mission at Barrackpore on Saturday.



It has been decided that there will be a permanent Swayamsiddha stall in every municipality in the state to showcase the products made by the women of different Self Help Groups(SHGs). Supriyo Ghosh, director State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) and Shaon Sen, additional director SUDA were present at the inaugural function. New Barrackpore Municipality becomes the first civic body in the state to have a permanent Swayamsiddha stall. Bhattacharya said the permanent stalls will help the artisans to sell their products throughout the year.

The municipalities have been asked to inform the local residents about the stalls.The state government has taken up several projects under SUDA to help the women of different SHGs to sell their products during the pandemic. Various products made by the women of different SHGs are being sold through Amazon and Filpkart, said a senior official of the state Urban Development department. Two thousand women artisans, who have been selected from different municipalities, are being given training in e-retailer project. Sen said under the scheme about 71,000 self help groups have been set up. About 62, 392 women have been brought under the training programme.