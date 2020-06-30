Sweets to boost immunity against Corona

Kolkata: The state government has come out with two unique varieties of sweet meat which will contribute in boosting immunity and thus provide an edge to a person in fighting the COVID-19 virus.



Sunderban Co-operative

Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd (SCMLPL) that offers milk and a plethora of milk products under the brand name Sundarini Naturals has come out with sandesh and doi (curd) made from milk mixed with 15 herbal ingredients and purely organic Sunderban honey.

The products named 'Aarogya Sandesh' and 'Aarogya Doi' is presently available

at the outlets of Sundarini Naturals located at Joka, Muchipara near Tollygunge- Karunamoyee, Santoshpur, Ajoynagar, Motijheel in Dum Dum and Kolkata airport. The price is Rs 25 a piece for the Sandesh and Rs 30 per 100 gm for the Dai- which will have a sour (tok) taste.

"We will soon be developing an app through which we will undertake home delivery of all Sundarini products," said a senior official .

Herbs and spices such as haldi (turmeric), tulsi, saffron, cardamom to name a few have been used and the production has been done under the supervision of senior dairy technologist Dr. Saroj Kumar Bhaumik.

Sundarini, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans in the year 2015. It started with packaged milk but now it has done away with packaged milk and sells milk in bottles.

The Cooperative scores over others for its organic method adopted in every step right from milk collection, transportation to its dairy plant and then manufacture of milk products.

There is no use of chemicals and the cows are not injected with antibiotics. Milk is never poured into plastic containers. It is stored in steel containers so that quality is not compromised. Afterward these milk cans are sent to the cooperative's dairy plant in Joynagar, where other products are made.