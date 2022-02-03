Sweet fest inaugurated at city mall

KOLKATA: An array of desserts and traditional sweets are on the display at Acropolis Mall, which has inaugurated the third edition of Mishti Masti, the sweet festival at its periphery on Wednesday. The festival will continue February 6.

Gourmands can feast on a myriad of drool worthy sweets including Gurer Rosomalai, Kalamabhog , Talsans, Rosomadhuri,Patisaptha, gurscotch, chicken pithe,gur kolsi, chocolate patisaptha, gokul pithe, Kheer Kadam and much more. All these assortments are to be rustled up from 12 noon to 9 pm during these five days from February 2. The quintessential sandesh made of Nalen gur – or the date palm jaggery rules the roost along with the medleys of traditional Pithe and Pulis. Ten Sweet Makers namely Nalin Chandra, Bhim Nag, Nepal Sweets, Poush parbon ,Pithe ghor, Lovonio, among others are taking part in the event.