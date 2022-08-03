Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers to be held today
kolkata: The new ministers of the Bengal Cabinet will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bengal Governor La Ganeshan will administer the oath to the new ministers.
Banerjee had announced on Monday that a small reshuffle in her Cabinet will be announced on Wednesday. Four to five ministers will be relieved of their portfolios and the same number of new faces will be inducted as new Cabinet ministers.
According to Nabanna sources, the new ministers who are likely to be sworn in include Pradip Majumdar, Biplab Roy Chowdhury, Snehasis Chakraborty. The names of Partha Bhowmik, Babul Supriyo and Udayan Guha are also under speculation. However, The Millennium Post couldn't independently verify this information.
Veterans in the ministry like Subrata Mukherjee who was in-charge of the Panchayats & Rural Development department and Sadhan Pande who held the charge of Consumer Affairs and Self Help Group (SHG) department passed away. Partha Chatterjee who was in charge of Industry, Information Technology & Electronics (IT & E)and Parliamentary Affairs department is in jail after being arrested in the teacher recruitment scam case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Banerjee has been holding the additional charge of Industry, Commerce, IT&E and Parliamentary Affairs.
Pulak Roy who holds the charge of the Public Health Engineering department was given the additional charge of P&RD minister in November following the death of incumbent Subrata Mukherjee.
Manas Bhunia who holds the charge of Water Resources Investigation and Development department was given the additional charge of Consumer Affairs department in November last year after Sadhan Pande was hospitalized because of his illness. He died in February this year.
Paresh Adhikari who was the Minister of State for Education is likely to be dropped.
The Trinamool Congress underwent a major organisational overhaul on Monday where many district presidents were changed.
Moreover, several "non-performers" were axed, and some were relieved of organisational duties, paving their way for ministerial berths.
