Swasthya Suraksha clinics in dists to offer specialised treament for critical ailments

kolkata: As a part of the state government's initiative to ensure specialised treatment in various disciplines in the far off villages, the Health department is going to introduce treatment for cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, mental health issues at the Swasthya Suraksha clinics, which have come up in the districts.



ASHA workers will visit door-to-door to conduct screening for breast cancer and other ailments. State government has already started a training programme for ASHA workers in various districts, as a part of its comprehensive programme to detect breast cancer early among the patients in the remote areas.

According to sources, there are around 2,000-2,500 ASHA workers in every district on an average.

ASHA workers will perform primary screening at the doorsteps and those, who will be found suspected during screening, will be taken to the Swasthya Surkasha clinic for further treatment.

Those who require operation or any critical treatment will be immediately shifted to the district hospitals.

There will be a team of doctors in the district hospitals, who will treat critical breast cancer patients.

State Health department will set up breast cancer centres in three districts and two health districts of Bengal on a pilot basis.

They will come up initially in the districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas and also in two health districts ~ Diamond Harbour and Jhargram.

There are plans to set up breast cancer treatment facilities in all the districts gradually in a phased manner.

Apart from treatment, one of the main purposes of the initiative is to spread awareness among the women in the rural parts of Bengal and help them understand whether they are developing any issues related to breasts.