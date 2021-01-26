Swasthya Sathi: Temporary cards for applicants who are yet to get permanent ones: CM

Pursura (Hooghly): Temporary Swathya Sathi cards will be issued for the time being to the applicants who will be left out from receiving the permanent smart cards.



While addressing a rally at Pursura, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Crores of people have applied for the Swasthya Sathi scheme through Duare Sarkar camps after it has been announced for every citizens of the state. The machines can deliver upto 1.5 lakh smart cards each day. So with little time remaining before the election, all attempts will be made to distribute smart cards among maximum number of applicants, The left out ones will receive temporary cards against which they will be receiving similar benefits and their smart cards will be given later as it will continue."

In the same breath she urged people to dial at the helpline number available at the smart card itself in case any nursing home refuse to provide benefits under

the scheme. This comes when already 76.26 people have already been provided with Swasthya Sathi cards through 26,036 Duare Sarkar

camps.

The Chief Minister will be interacting with beneficiaries of Duare Sarkar camps through video conference on Wednesday from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

So far 13.39 lakh people have got enrolled under Khadyasathi through Duare Sarkar camps while 15.04 lakh people have received caste certificates. Around 2.98 lakh girls have been brought under Kanyashree Prakalpa. The state has also taken up Rs 2300 core flood control project for lower Damodar basin. The Chief Minister also announced assistance of Rs 2 lakh for next of the kin of a Jute worker Biswajit in Hooghly.