Swasthya Sathi: State to bear 50% cost of bone marrow transplant of cancer patient

KOLKATA: In a unique gesture, the state Health department has decided to bear 50 per cent cost of bone marrow transplant of a blood cancer patient from Hooghly. The total cost of the treatment would be around Rs 10 lakh out of which the state government would provide around Rs 5 lakh.



The State Health department on Tuesday announced it in its twitter handle. It said that this is for the first time the state has decided to bear the cost of bone marrow transplant of a cancer patient from Hooghly's Uttarpara. The department has also announced that the cost would be carried out under Swasthya Sathi scheme.

"With inspiration from Hon'ble Chief minister, for the first time, a blood cancer patient of Uttarpara, Hooghly will receive treatment through 'Swasthya Sathi' card. 50% of the cost of the bone-marrow transplant will be given through the Swasthya Sathi card," reads the tweet. Swasthya Sathi scheme is a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.