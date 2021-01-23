Swasthya Sathi scheme turns saviour for two families

Kolkata: The Swasthya Sathi schemehas once again turned savior for the two patients who required an emergency surgery. One patient is from East Burdwan while the other was from West Midnapore.



The health administrations from both the districts have arranged Swasthya Sathi cards for the two patients so that they can avail treatment under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. Muktipada Mondal, a resident of Gobindapur village in Katwa suffered a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was immediately admitted. The doctors suggested that a stent has to be implanted on the patient on an emergency basis for which they would have to spend around Rs 2 lakh. The family members of the patient told the hospital authorities that they would not be able to arrange Rs 2 lakh for the operation as they have some financial issues. The private hospital told the family that they can avail free treatment if they have a Swasthya Sathi card. The patient's son contacted the local administration in the district who had arranged for a Swasthya Sathi card through 'Duare Sarkar'. The private hospital has successfully implanted a stent on the patient and he is recovering well. The family members have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In another incident, a daily wage labourer from West Midnapore has received treatment under Swasthya Sathi scheme. The patient, Sheikh Nabi Zan had suffered serious injuries in a road accident. When he was taken to a local nursing home, the doctors suggested an emergency operation. The patient had no Swasthya Sathi card. The local health administration had arranged a Swasthya Sathi card by which the patient availed treatment.

It may be mentioned here that ever since Duare Sarkar was introduced and the Swasthya Sathi scheme was launched on a larger scale. There has been a tremendous response from the people. Many have availed treatment under the scheme. In a number of cases the local administrations have arranged Swasthya Sathi cards on an emergency basis which has helped the patients in an emergency situation.