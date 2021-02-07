Swasthya Sathi scheme turns saviour for cancer patient

KOLKATA: A patient from Burdwan has received expensive cancer treatment under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. Swasthya Sathi card has become a savior for thousands of patients in Bengal who had been suffering from serious ailments. Ajmira Mondal, a resident of Bhangakuthi area of Burdwan had been suffering from cancer for the past many years and she underwent chemotherapy.



Her family members had faced difficulties to arrange funds for her treatment.

For sometime in the recent past the families were unable to treat the woman due to financial issues.

The family members came to know about the launch of Swasthya Sathi scheme in massive scale and therefore urged the local administration if they can avail a Swasthya Sathi. Responding to the call of the family, the district administration arranged a Swasthya Sathi card for the patient's family on a war footing.

It was learnt that the district health workers reached a private hospital where the patient was admitted for the treatment after hearing about the incident and prepared the card in minimum possible time so that the patient can be given treatment at a free of costs. After the patient was given a fresh lease of life, her family members have expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the scheme that has already been transformed into universal health coverage. Following the recent announcement by the Chief Minister, the entire population of the state has been brought under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.