Swasthya Sathi relief for woman who undergoes critical spine surgery

KOLKATA: Swasthya Sathi card has helped a 44-year-old patient to get cured of a chronic spinal card problem in Raigunj. The patient, Rahamat Ara Begum, a resident of Kushmandi in South Dinajpur, underwent the critical surgery at a private healthcare establishment free-of-cost with the help of Swasthya Sathi card. Begun was keeping well after the surgery, said doctors at the medical facility.



The doctor of the private healthcare facility said the patient was having excruciating pain around her waist and could not move or walk. A difficult surgery on the spinal cord was carried out. "As she had Swasthya Sathi card, the medical services had been given free-of-cost," the doctors said. Earlier, people had to go to other states for undergoing such a critical surgery.

A senior official of the state Health department said Swasthya Sathi card, a unique concept of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had helped thousands of families. The cards are issued in the name of women. With the help of this card, they can avail treatment for their in-laws as well as parents. The health department official said many patients did knee replacement with the help of this card.