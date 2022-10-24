Swasthya Sathi: Over 40L benefited, state disbursed more than Rs 5K cr

KOLKATA: The Swasthya Sathi scheme launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in December 2016 has provided benefits to over 40 lakh people in the state with the state Health department disbursing over Rs 5,000 crore to the beneficiaries of the project.



According to sources in the state Health department, in the last two-three years the state has disbursed around Rs 3,600 crore while in the first three years, the state had settled claims worth Rs 1,500 crore under the scheme.

In the case of private hospitals, the state government has paid 95 per cent of their dues ruling out allegations from a section of private health providers that the state government delays the disbursement of claims from them.

According to sources in the state Health department, in the year 2021-22, Rs 2,200 crore was spent for the beneficiaries under the scheme.

This year Rs 1,400 crore have been disbursed under the scheme so far.

"When you introduce a new scheme it takes some time for streamlining the same through the clearing of bottlenecks that come in the way. Over time, Swasthya Sathi has catered to more and more people and naturally the claim amount disbursed by us

has increased," an official in the state Health department said.

Though in the case of private hospitals, the majority of the claim amount has been settled but in case of government hospitals, there is still a good amount due.

About Rs 250 crore is due for the government hospitals.

"In case of state hospitals and medical colleges, the cost of providing healthcare facilities is borne from the state Budget as per rules. So, if there is a delay in settling the claims, the services being offered to the patients should not be hampered and the scheme

will continue at its desired pace," the official claimed.