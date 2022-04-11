Swasthya Sathi: Over 150 city residents get cards in a day

kolkata: Debashis Kumar, member, mayor-in-council (parks) and MLA from Rashbehari handed over Swasthya Sathi cards to the residents of South City on Saturday.



Moushumi Das, Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of ward 93 was also present at the function.

Swasthya Sathi cards were handed over to more than 150 residents. So far, 512 residents have applied for the card. On Saturday, photographs of 207 residents were taken along with their fingerprint authentication.Swasthya Sathi card, a unique concept of Mamata Banerjee is given to the woman member of a family as a part of Bengal's women empowerment drive. The card holders can get free treatment in private health care establishments.

The event has demolished the claim of BJP and CPI(M) that people have shown little interest to get the card as it is a " big hoax".

Kumar said the remaining applicants will get their cards soon. He said nowhere in the country healthcare is free in government hospitals.

Heart and kidney transplantation have been done free-of-cost. In state-run hospitals across the state difficult surgeries are being carried out daily.