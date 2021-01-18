Swasthya Sathi helps elderly undergo heart operation free-of-cost, family thanks CM

Kolkata: The initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend the facility of Swasthya Sathi scheme to every resident of Bengal has given a new lease of life to an elderly man as he underwent a completed heart surgery in a private hospital in Kolkata completely free-of-cost.



Krishna Sadhukhan, wife of the elderly person, expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and their local MLA Indranil Sen as they got enrolled in the scheme in almost no time through Duare Sarkar initiative.

Sanjib Sadhukhan, resident of Kolupukur area at Chandernagore in Hooghly, was diagnosed with a heart ailment a few days ago and was advised to undergo a major surgery the expense of which was of around Rs 4.30 lakh.

They found themselves in a helpless condition for not belonging to a financially strong family to bear such a huge expense. However, they were provided with the health scheme's card on an urgent basis.

Subsequently, the patient was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata following advice of local doctors. He not only underwent the critical surgery but also a pacemaker was installed in his chest.

Sanib has now returned to his Chandernagore home and leading a healthy life. With Sanjib sitting beside her, Krishna said: "We had to bear nothing for my husband's treatment. The expense of the operation was Rs 4.30 lakh and it was carried out completely free of cost just because the state government has issued the Swasthya Sathi card for our family. I am thankful to Mamata Banerjee and Indranil Sen for such a great initiative that helped me to bring my husband back home alive."