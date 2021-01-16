Swasthya Sathi helps daily wage earner undergo operation free-of-cost

Kolkata: Immediate issuance of Swasthya Sathi card gave a new lease of life to a daily wage worker at Arambagh as his operation was conducted at a private hospital.



According to an official, Lakshmikanta Mondal has been staying in a rented house at Arambagh's Prantikpalli for the past 30 years. Almost six to seven months back he was diagnosed with ailment in prostate beside a problem in his small intestine.

He basically visits shop to shop to sell various goods. But he failed to undertake his work for the past six to seven months due to his ailments. He was recently advised to undertake a surgery in a private hospital to get cured. Being from a financially weaker background it was not possible for him to arrange the money needed for the operation.

His landlord Haradhan Mallick, who is a civic volunteer, came forward and took initiative to get him a Swasthya Sathi card. Concerned officials at the Duare Sarkar camps did not waste any time after knowing the urgency of a Swasthya Sathi card for Mondal. They completed the necessary procedures in almost no time and handed him

the card on Wednesday. It

came as a major relief for

Mondal who expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.