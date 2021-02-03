Swasthya Sathi gives fresh lease of life to BJP man

Kolkata: Swasthya Sathi scheme introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government has turned saviour for a BJP supporter from Cooch Behar who has been given a fresh lease of life by a local private hospital.



The incident happens at a time when the BJP top leaders are hurling criticism on the state government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat. Following the recent announcement by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the entire population has been brought under the Swasthya Sathi scheme and it has attained the status of universal health coverage. All the private hospitals have been directed to treat patients in every department.

Earlier, the private hospitals enrolled with Swasthya Sathi used to treat patients only in one discipline.

A woman from Mekhliganj identified as Sangita Vaisya had some critical ailments. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Affected with severe pain the woman consulted a local doctor who had suggested for admission in a local private hospital.

The local hospital told the patient that a surgery would cost around Rs 4 lakh. Vaisya family is a supporter of BJP and hence they sought help from a local BJP leader but all their efforts went in vain. Having found no option, the family members applied for a Swasthya Sathi card. After obtaining the card, the patient has undergone the surgery at free of costs.

The family has expressed their gratitude to the Bengal Chief Minister for the unique health scheme that has already turned into one of the major health schemes in the country in the terms of the number of people covered by it.