Swasthya Sathi card facilitates woman's surgery in pvt hosp

KOLKATA: Swasthya Sathi card has helped a 52-year-old woman to receive treatment in a private hospital and remove a tumour weighing seven-and-a half kilogram.



The patient, Rajia Khatun, was released from a private hospital at Shibpur on Tuesday. She is a resident of PM bustee and her husband is a rickshaw puller.

Khatun had been suffering for the past one year. Her abdomen started swelling and she developed complications.

She lost her appetite and found it difficult to move. Meanwhile, she could not carry on with the treatment due to lack of funds.

She was admitted to the private hospital on May 20 and Dr Siraj Ahmed conducted the surgery which had lasted for more than four hours. The tumour was removed and she began to recuperate fast.

She was released from the hospital on Tuesday. Soni Parveen, her daughter thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as they did not have to spend anything on treatment due to Swasthya Sathi card.