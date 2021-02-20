Swasthya Sathi beneficiary denied treatment at pvt hosp

KOLKATA: Medica Hospital, a private entity in the city, has been allegedly accused of denying admission to a patient under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.



This comes at a time when the State government particularly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends across a message that no private hospital can deny treatment to any patients having a Swasthya Sathi card. The family members are yet to register a complaint with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC). Alauddin Khan (52), a resident of Arambagh in Hooghly met with a bike accident a few days ago and two of his bones were badly fractured. The patient was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Arambagh by his son.

The patient was however transferred to a city hospital. The family members then took the patient to a private hospital on EM Bypass. Khan's family had received a Swasthya Sathi card from a 'Duare Sarkar' camp in January. When taken to the hospital on EM Bypass, the private hospital allegedly told the family members of the patient that they cannot provide treatment under Swasthya Sathi as they have no card facilities.

When the family members wanted to know the reason behind the denial, the hospital authorities engaged in an altercation with the patient party.

The hospital told the Khan family that his Swasthya Sathi was not valid. As a result, the patient was taken back to another private hospital in Arambagh. He has been admitted to the hospital there but no proper treatment could be given to the patient as it lacks adequate infrastructure.

The incident once again raised serious questions about the intention of a section of private hospitals. The Swasthya Sathi scheme, a brain-child of the Chief Minister has attained the stature of universal health coverage and all the private hospitals have been directed to treat patients in all disciplines under Swasthya Sathi scheme.