Swasthya Sathi: 83-yr-old undergoes 8 ops at private hospital for free

Kolkata: In poll-bound Bengal, amid the cacophony of slogans some voices — filled with a sense of relief — are not drowning out. These are the voices hailing the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Swasthya Sathi. No wonder as to why political analysts opined that the Swasthya Sathi card could turn into a trump card for the Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming elections.



It has benefited people across the board. For the elderly and people from economically backward families, it has turned into a blessing.

In a recent case, 83-year-old Mayarani Chakraborty, a resident of Hari Ghosh Street under ward 17 in North Kolkata, underwent a major surgery at a private hospital with the help of Swasthya Sathi card.

She is now recuperating fast. Chakraborty received the card from Mohon Gupta, co-ordinator of ward 17 from a Duare Sarkar outreach camp. Within a few days after getting the card, she fell down and broke her hand. Coming to her help, Gupta got in touch with the private hospital and got Chakraborty admitted there. She underwent eight operations and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

"Because of Mamata Banerjee, I could be treated free of cost at a private hospital. I am thankful to the state government," she said, heaving a sigh of relief!