Swasthya Sathi: 33-yr-old undergoes heart transplantation at pvt hospital

KOLKATA: Thanks to Swasthya Sathi scheme, a 33-year-old daily wage earner could undergo heart transplantation at a private hospital.



The patient from Farakka, Jia Ul Haque, had found difficult to carry out day-to-day work due to acute breathlessness. He was earlier diagnosed with end stage heart failure and his heart pumping capacity decreased to 20 per cent. This is for the first time when heart transplant was carried out at a private health care establishment free-of-cost.

The doctors in Murshidabad had advised heart transplantation. His name was listed both on the national and regional sites of organ donations. A heart from the SSKM trauma centre was received. The private hospital authorities got in touch with Swasthya Bhavan and the surgery was conducted. The patient is keeping well. Swasthya Sathi scheme was introduced by Mamata Banerjee.